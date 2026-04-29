Liverpool interested in Diogo Costa

Liverpool are reportedly interested in exploring a move for FC Porto star Diogo Costa, as they could ponder a future without Alisson Becker.

Alisson Becker’s future at Liverpool has come under considerable doubt ahead of the summer, with the club already looking at names as a possible replacement. As per Team Talk, the Reds have added Diogo Costa to their shortlist of keepers to replace the Brazilian, while a few others are also in the mix.

Liverpool are planning for another important transfer window, as Arne Slot could eye further changes to his playing squad. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are leaving the club, while there are fresh doubts about key man Alisson Becker’s future.

Juventus are pushing to sign Alisson in the summer and have reportedly readied a long-term contract for the Brazilian custodian. Injuries have been a big issue for the keeper in recent seasons, including the current one, while Liverpool may not have the faith in second-choice stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili, despite some decent displays in Alisson’s regular absence.

Diogo Costa is the name that Liverpool are ready to explore a move for in the summer, with the 26-year-old Portuguese international widely considered as one of the most complete keepers at the moment. There have been constant links with the FC Porto star and a move to England over the last few years, but should a team like Liverpool enter the frame, things could begin moving.

Costa could be an ideal replacement for Alisson in the current system, as there are hardly any names better than his. The Portuguese international is vastly experienced in the game, having been a regular for Porto since 2019, and is currently the national team’s first-choice stopper, as he will be present at the World Cup.

Is Diogo Costa the Primary Target?

Being a primary target for Liverpool to replace Alisson will require a big talent to be available in the market, and Costa is certainly one of those. However, the Portuguese stopper is not the only one in the mix, as Liverpool also have an interest in Manchester City’s James Trafford.

Sunderland’s Robin Roefs and Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen are also mentioned in the report, although Costa could be an attractive target among the others. The Portuguese star has a £52 million release clause in his contract, as Liverpool will aim to lower that sum through talks with Porto.