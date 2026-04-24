Juventus intensify efforts to sign Alisson Becker

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly stepping up their interest in 33-year-old Brazilian international Alisson Becker, with talks underway with the Liverpool stopper for a potential transfer deal valued at minimal outlay.

Reputed Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale has revealed that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains the subject of interest from Juventus, with the two parties discussing a three-year contract. According to the latest reports, Juventus are offering €5 million in annual wages, while Liverpool are seeking at least €10 million in a permanent transfer fee. The Serie A heavyweights are keen on reinforcing their goalkeeping position ahead of the summer transfer window.

How has Alisson Becker fared at Liverpool?

Alisson Becker has established himself as one of the world’s most accomplished goalkeepers since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in a deal worth €62.5 million in July 2018. The 33-year-old arrived at Anfield after an impressive stint with the Giallorossi, and he has been a cornerstone for both club and country throughout his eight seasons at the Merseyside club.

The Brazilian international has made nearly 350 appearances for Liverpool while keeping 137 clean sheets. However, the veteran goalkeeper has contended with fitness challenges in the last few seasons, fuelling speculation about his future at Anfield. This uncertainty has attracted the attention of several high-profile European clubs, with Juventus among the most serious prospective suitors.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Juventus’s pursuit of Alisson Becker makes tactical sense. The Bianconeri are actively searching for a world-class goalkeeper who can build play from the back, as Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin have shown limitations with possession distribution. Luciano Spalletti’s vision for Juventus requires a sweeper-keeper capable of initiating attacks from deep, a profile that aligns with Alisson’s skillset.

Several candidates, including James Trafford, have emerged on Juventus’s radar as alternatives. Alisson presents a compelling option given his technical proficiency and shot-stopping excellence. However, recent reports had suggested that the Bianconeri might face obstacles in securing his signature due to wage demands, although the latest development indicates negotiations are progressing favourably.

Alisson’s representatives are discussing a three-year contract at €5 million annually, a compromise between the player’s previous earnings expectations and Juventus’s budget parameters. With Liverpool reportedly not demanding an inflated transfer fee for the experienced shot-stopper, both negotiations with the Reds and direct talks with the player’s camp should proceed without significant financial friction.