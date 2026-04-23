Alisson Becker increasingly unlikely to join Juventus this summer

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is reportedly “out of reach” for Juventus ahead of the summer transfer window despite being the Serie A club’s top goalkeeping target.

A report by Italian outlet Tuttosport has revealed that Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson Becker remains the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a world-class goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window, as Luciano Spalletti has identified a need for an upgrade between the sticks due to “technical and tactical necessity,” as flagged by the manager.

However, the report has brought bad news for the Bianconeri, as the veteran goalkeeper is increasingly “out of reach” for the club, even though Liverpool’s asking price of €15 million fits the budget for a shot-stopper. However, the South American shot-stopper’s €8 million-a-year wages pose a problem for the Serie A outfit.

Alisson Becker and his Liverpool legacy

Alisson Becker has been arguably the world’s best goalkeeper since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in a deal worth €62.5 million in July 2018. The 33-year-old arrived at Anfield amid considerable expectation and has delivered consistently across eight seasons, establishing himself as a cornerstone for both club and country..

The Brazilian international has made nearly 350 appearances thus far for Liverpool while keeping 137 clean sheets and conceding 305 goals. However, the veteran goalkeeper has struggled with fitness issues in recent seasons, leading to speculation surrounding his long-term future at Anfield. The situation has provoked the interest of several high-profile clubs, with Juventus among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A return on the cards?

Juventus’s interest in Alisson Becker is understandable. The Serie A top-four hopefuls are scouring the market for a world-class goalkeeper, as Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin have not performed to the required standards. So, Luciano Spalletti wants a more reliable shot-stopper this summer, flagging a “technical and tactical necessity” for the goalkeeping berth.

Several candidates, including Guglielmo Vicario, have thus emerged on Juventus’s wishlist, with Alisson also a viable target due to his ability to build up play from the back and aerial dominance garnered from years of Premier League experience. Recent reports have suggested that the Bianconeri may have a chance to land the player, with Liverpool having “doubts” about his long-term future at Anfield.

The stumbling block remains financial. Alisson’s €8 million-a-year wages, combined with agent fees and signing bonus demands, place the 33-year-old beyond Juventus’s affordability threshold despite the modest asking price of €15 million. The Serie A club can manage the purchase price, but the overall package, particularly salary obligations, forces them to explore alternatives including David de Gea, whose lower wage demands make a move more realistic.