Juventus eyeing James Trafford as Alisson Becker alternative

Juventus may turn to 23-year-old Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford as an alternative to Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, though the English shot-stopper would prefer to remain in the Premier League.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Manchester City shot-stopper James Trafford is the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A top-four hopefuls are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a world-class goalkeeper ahead of the 2026/27 season.

While Liverpool veteran Alisson Becker is the top target for Juventus, recent reports have claimed that a summer move may not materialise, as the Brazilian goalkeeper’s wages exceed the Serie A club’s budget constraints. So, the 23-year-old Manchester City goalkeeper has emerged as an alternative. However, the Englishman would prefer to remain in the Premier League when he leaves Manchester City.

James Trafford and his Manchester City struggles

James Trafford rejoined Manchester City from Burnley in a deal worth £27 million last summer following an exceptional 2024/25 campaign with the Clarets, where he established himself as one of the world’s best young goalkeepers. The 23-year-old hoped to become a regular starter for the Citizens after his impressive domestic performance for Burnley in the EFL Championship.

Trafford’s prospects changed dramatically after Manchester City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG last summer, which pushed him down the pecking order. The English goalkeeper has managed only 1,260 minutes of game time in 14 appearances thus far for Manchester City, severely limiting his development. Consequently, Trafford wants to leave Manchester City to secure regular action, attracting interest from several prominent clubs, including Juventus.

Serie A move on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Trafford makes tactical sense. The Serie A club are actively searching the market for a world-class goalkeeper, as Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin have not demonstrated the consistency required at the highest level. Manager Luciano Spalletti wants Juventus to sign a more reliable shot-stopper this summer, someone with strong distribution abilities and elite shot-stopping credentials.

Several candidates, including Alisson Becker, have appeared on Juventus’s wishlist. Trafford qualifies as a viable target given his ball-playing proficiency and aerial dominance. However, securing the 23-year-old Englishman will prove challenging for the Bianconeri.

Trafford’s preference to remain in the Premier League complicates Juventus’s pursuit, particularly given reported interest from high-profile clubs like Aston Villa. English outfits will have significant advantages in contract negotiations and sporting project appeal. Additionally, Manchester City will demand a substantial fee around £30 million to sell him. Such fees represent manageable spending for cash-rich Premier League clubs, giving them a decisive edge over Italian suitors in any competition for Trafford’s signature.