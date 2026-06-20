Leeds United face Aston Villa, Arsenal battle in Zion Suzuki chase

Leeds United will look to sign 23-year-old Japanese international Zion Suzuki from Serie A club Parma in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Aston Villa are also interested in Zion Suzuki. The two Premier League top-four clubs are keen on bolstering their first-team squads by signing a goalkeeper ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Parma stopper. Meanwhile, the Serie A club will demand around €40 million to sell him in the coming weeks.

Zion Suzuki and his time in Serie A so far

Zion Suzuki has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A since joining Parma Calcio from Sint-Truiden in July 2024. The player hit the ground running at the club, and he has been a pivotal figure for the Crociati in the last two seasons. His exploits have helped him become a mainstay between the sticks for Japan, and he is currently at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Samurai Blue.

The Japanese international made over 50 appearances for Parma thus far, conceding 83 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets. While those numbers do not inspire much confidence, his shot-stopping has impressed scouts and analysts in the last two seasons. Several well-known clubs, including Arsenal, Leeds United, and Aston Villa, are thus vying for his signature in the summer transfer window.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Arsenal’s interest in pursuing a goalkeeper is surprising. While recent reports have linked Kepa Arrizabalaga with a return to Serie A, a move for a player like Suzuki makes no sense. The 23-year-old goalkeeper will cost €40 million, and spending that amount on a backup stopper is illogical. So, it is hardly surprising that Arsenal’s move for the Parma keeper is “nothing serious”.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s interest in Zion Suzuki makes sense. The Villans are worried about Emiliano Martinez’s long-term future, with widespread reports linking the Argentina international with Juventus. Recent reports have claimed that the Argentine international has already reached an agreement on personal terms. So, Aston Villa must seek a new first-choice stopper from the market.

As for Leeds United, Lucas Perri failed to make his mark in the 2025/26 season, while Illan Meslier is leaving as a free agent. Karl Darlow, who usurped Perri as the first-choice goalkeeper for the West Yorkshire outfit in the second half of the campaign, is on the wrong side of 30 and in the twilight of his career. So, Leeds United need a younger alternative to Darlow, with Suzuki an option worth considering.

Leeds United can make a significant upgrade to their squad by signing Suzuki in the coming weeks. However, Arsenal and Aston Villa’s Champions League status strengthens their negotiating hand with the Japanese goalkeeper’s entourage.