Emiliano Martinez increasingly likely to join Juventus as terms agreed

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been linked with a move away from the West Midlands club in recent months.

Struggling Serie A giants, Juventus, are looking to sign Emiliano Martinez, and they have already reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with the Aston Villa shot-stopper. However, they will need to finalise an agreement with the West Midlands club to get the deal done.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are looking to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner without any compensation. They are unwilling to pay compensation for the 33-year-old.

The Argentine international has a contract with Aston Villa until 2029, and it is unclear whether the English club is willing to let him leave as a free agent. Aston Villa reportedly wanted £40 million for the goalkeeper back in January, and it remains to be seen whether their stance has changed.

Martinez is seeking a fresh challenge

Martinez has been a key player for Aston Villa since joining the club for £17 million six years ago, and he is looking for a fresh challenge now. The move to Italy could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Juventus are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be exciting.

The 33-year-old has already agreed a three-year contract in principle with the Italian club, and he is prepared to take a significant pay cut as well. It is clear that he is determined to see the move in the coming weeks.

The 2022 World Cup winner has been a key player for club and country, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition for Juventus as well. Despite the advancing age, the player is still at the peak of his career, and he could be an important player for the Serie A club in the coming seasons. If they manage to sign him on a free transfer, it would be a masterstroke for them.

Aston Villa will need to replace him properly, and they have been linked with players such as Manchester City’s James Trafford. The 33-year-old goalkeeper was heavily linked with a move away from the West Midlands club last summer as well. Manchester United were reportedly interested in him, but the move eventually collapsed.