Villarreal eyeing Kepa Arrizabalaga move, Sevilla also keen

Kepa Arrizabalaga may seal a move away from Arsenal during the summer transfer window, with La Liga clubs vying for his signature.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Villarreal are interested in signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Arsenal this summer. The Yellow Submarine could also competition from La Liga rivals Sevilla for the Spaniard’s signature.

Kepa has been a backup at Arsenal, and he needs to leave the club to play regularly. He is at the peak of his career, and sitting on the bench at the North London club might not be ideal for him. So, he should be playing more often. The 13-cap Spanish international could be a very useful option for both teams. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

David Raya has been exceptional for Arsenal, and he has won the Golden Glove for three consecutive seasons. There is no reason for Arsenal to drop him from the starting lineup, and Kepa will struggle for game time next season as well.

Returning to Spain could be ideal for the Arsenal goalkeeper, and he would get to play more often. He has previously shown his quality with Athletic Club as well as a loan spell with Real Madrid. Kepa knows the league well, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

Given his situation at Arsenal, the experienced goalkeeper could also be available for a reasonable fee. Sevilla need a goalkeeper, as they have failed to complete a permanent move for Odysseas Vlachodimos despite intending to keep the Greek international at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Meanhwile, Villarreal must sign a shot-stopper amid Diego Conde’s exit links.

Arsenal could cash in on Kepa

Meanwhile, Arsenal are unlikely to stand in Kepa’s way if a suitable proposal is on the table. Mikel Arteta a top-quality goalkeeper at their disposal, and his team will only need a new deputy if the former Chelsea stopper leaves, which should be a straightforward task.

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If Arsenal can sell the Spanish goalkeeper for a reasonable price, it will help them improve other areas of the team. They will be hoping to dominate English football and win the UEFA Champions League next season. They need to add more depth and quality to the team. It will be interesting to see whether the two La Liga clubs decide to act on their interest by making an official offer in the coming weeks.