Leeds United rival Aston Villa in Zion Suzuki race, make approach

Leeds United will look to sign 23-year-old Japanese international Zion Suzuki from Serie A club Parma this summer.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari on Sportitalia, Zion Suzuki is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Parma shot-stopper.

Leeds United have already submitted an enquiry in the hopes of convincing Suzuki to move to Elland Road. However, the West Yorkshire outfit will face stiff competition from Aston Villa in the battle for the Parma goalkeeper’s signature, with Gianluigi Longari suggesting the interest in him is “set to grow” in the coming weeks.

The Zion Suzuki story

Zion Suzuki has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A since joining Parma Calcio from Sint-Truiden in July 2024. The promising shot-stopper has taken to Italian football like a fish to water, and he has been a pivotal figure for Parma in the last two seasons. His exploits have helped him become a mainstay between the sticks for Japan, and he is currently at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Samurai Blue.

The Japanese international made over 50 appearances for Parma thus far, conceding 83 goals and keeping 13 clean sheets. While those numbers do not look inspiring, his shot-stopping ability has raised eyebrows in the last two seasons. Several well-known clubs, including Leeds United and Aston Villa, are thus vying for his signature in the summer transfer window.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Zion Suzuki is understandable. The Villans are concerned about Emiliano Martinez’s long-term future, with widespread reports linking the Argentina international with Juventus. Recent reports have claimed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has already reached an agreement on personal terms. So, Aston Villa must procure a new first-choice stopper from the market.

As for Leeds United, the Lucas Perri project did not yield the desired results, as the Brazilian goalkeeper failed to make his mark in the 2025/26 season. Karl Darlow, who usurped Perri as the first-choice goalkeeper for the West Yorkshire outfit in the second half of the campaign, is on the wrong side of 30 and in the twilight of his career. So, Leeds United need a long-term solution between the sticks.

Leeds United’s emergence in the battle for Suzuki’s signature complicates matters for Aston Villa. However, the West Yorkshire outfit can offer UEFA Champions League football, which should give them leverage during negotiations with the Japanese goalkeeper’s entourage.