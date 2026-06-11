Aston Villa eyeing Zion Suzuki as Emiliano Martinez replacement

Aston Villa are interested in signing 23-year-old Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki from Serie A club Parma this summer.

Zion Suzuki is highly rated across Europe, and he has done quite well in Italy. The Parma shot-stopper has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well, and Aston Villa are looking to sign him as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, as per an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal.

Suzuki has also been linked with Manchester United, per recent reports. As for Aston Villa’s interest, Martinez has been heavily linked with the move away from the West Midlands club since last summer. He was expected to move on last summer, but the move eventually collapsed. It seems that he could finally get his wish this summer.

Suzuki is a talented goalkeeper with a bright future who could develop into an important player for Aston Villa. Parma secured a bottom-half finish last season, and the opportunity to join a Premier League club playing in the UEFA Champions League will be exciting for him. It would be a major step up in his career.

Aston Villa move could be ideal for Suzuki

Aston Villa have a quality team, and they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season. Joining them would allow the 23-year-old to test himself at the highest level. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. He would get to work with a top-class manager like Unai Emery at the English club.

Aston Villa certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done, and they need to keep improving the team if they want to sustain their current level of performance. The Villans will hope to secure a top four finish once again next season, and they will look to do well in the cup competitions as well. Aston Villa won the UEFA Europa League recently, and they will look to build on that.

The opportunity to play for them will be exciting for most young players, and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Parma for Suzuki. The 23-year-old has the quality to establish himself as a key player for the West Midlands club, and he could prove to be a solid long-term investment for Aston Villa.