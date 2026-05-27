Manchester United ready to launch move to sign Zion Suzuki

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a World Cup-bound, highly rated goalkeeper to improve their ranks in the summer.

Zion Suzuki of Parma is expecting plenty of interest to come his way in the summer, as Manchester United are seen as a suitor for the highly rated keeper. As per Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, the Italian side could contemplate a big sale of the stopper, as they might bide their time to conclude business at the right time, probably after the upcoming World Cup.

Manchester United were linked to Zion Suzuki when he was with Japanese side Urawa Reds, as well as when he signed for Belgian side Sint-Truiden. On all those occasions, they could not find a way through for one reason or another, as the club appears to have rekindled their attention towards the Japanese international.

The Parma keeper is a high-quality target for Manchester United ahead of the summer, as Michael Carrick plans on making changes to the goalkeeper department. There’s uncertainty surrounding two of their current stoppers, as the Red Devils could offload Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana.

Is Zion Suzuki the right choice?

Onana remains linked with his current employers, Trabzonspor, while Bayindir could also find himself back in Turkey. The latter was reportedly offered as part of a deal for Wilfried Ndidi, but those rumours have gone cold since they emerged. With last summer’s arrival, Senne Lammens cementing his place as Manchester United’s undisputed No. 1, there’s a dire need to bring in quality competition.

Suzuki is already an international-level keeper, and the 23-year-old will be able to showcase his talent for Japan at the upcoming World Cup. The current Parma stopper could be a solid addition for Manchester United and provide tough competition to the likes of Lammens.

Will Zion Suzuki join Manchester United?

Before that puzzle is solved, the key factor is for Parma to decide his future, as they are currently relaxed, given his long-term deal there. The Italian side considers him a key part of their squad, and they would only sell at the right time, as they hope he shines at the World Cup with Japan.

However, the player is at an age and level where he may not resort to playing second fiddle, as an opportunity to play as a first choice somewhere would be his priority. While he would be tempted by the prospect of playing for Manchester United, he may still consider other options where he may have a far more important role, considering Carrick might stick with Lammens as his No. 1.