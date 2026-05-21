Trabzonspor submit offer to sign Andre Onana

Manchester United loanee Andre Onana has been linked with a permanent exit from the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Andre Onana is currently on loan at Trabzonspor, and the Turkish Super Lig outfit are willing to sign him permanently in the summer transfer window. According to a report from Africa Foot, they have already submitted an offer to close the deal and will now work towards reaching an agreement for a summer deal.

The 30-year-old is unwanted at Manchester United, and they are unlikely to stand in his way of a move. They will look to get rid of him and replace him properly in the summer. The former Inter Milan goalkeeper has been quite disappointing since moving to England, and his errors cost Manchester United valuable points last season.

The Red Devils decided to send him out on loan last summer and signed Senne Lammens as his replacement. The Belgian international has been quite impressive in the Premier League so far, meaning Onana has no future at Old Trafford. It would make no sense for him to return to England.

The former Ajax shot-stopper will also look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football. He has done reasonably well for the Turkish outfit, and joining them permanently would be ideal for all parties.

Man United need to move on from Onana

Manchester United paid €51 million for the Cameroonian goalkeeper, and the transfer has not worked out. They will have to cut their losses and move on. They cannot expect to recoup that kind of money from his departure this summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been linked with a few goalkeepers in recent months. They should look to bring in a quality backup goalkeeper this summer, as Altay Bayindir is also expected to leave the club permanently.

Lammens is a young player with a lot of potential, but he needs more experience around him. They were heavily linked with players like Emiliano Martinez last summer. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in an experienced goalkeeper to support the talented young Belgian stopper.