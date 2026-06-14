Juventus ready to pay close to Aston Villa’s price for Emiliano Martinez

Juventus are ready to pay closer to Aston Villa’s €25 million asking price for key man Emiliano Martinez, with a move currently being explored

Juventus are ready to pay close to Aston Villa’s €25 million asking price for Emiliano Martinez, with Inter Live reporting the Bianconeri’s formal interest in the Argentine goalkeeper. There is a growing demand in Italy for new goalkeepers, with Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan at the centre of this requirement.

At the end of the 2024/25 season, when a teary-eyed Emiliano Martínez waved at the Aston Villa fans, it seemed certain he was bound to leave the club. Yet, he stayed put at Villa Park in what turned out to be a successful season, as Unai Emery masterminded a Europa League triumph along with a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Reports from Italy suggested that Inter had held talks with the player’s agent. Since January, there has been significant chatter surrounding the goalkeeper and a potential move to Italy, with Juventus and Inter Milan both linked. However, rumours surrounding the Argentina No.1 have now emerged again, as Aston Villa are preparing for life beyond Martínez.

Are Juventus leading the race for Emiliano Martinez?

Despite Inter Milan’s interest, multiple sources indicate Juventus is leading the race for Martínez. There have been suggestions that the Argentine has already agreed to terms with the Bianconeri, which means an agreement between the two clubs could still be pending before a move is completed.

The report claims that Aston Villa want a fee close to €25 million, and while there are suggestions they could lower their asking price, the Bianconeri are prepared to consider meeting that valuation to resolve their goalkeeping position. With Michele Di Gregorio blowing hot and cold, they need a definitive solution.

Should a deal advance, there is a chance Inter Milan could re-enter the race, given they are still searching for a successor to veteran Yann Sommer. However, Juventus appear to be in pole position for the Argentine international, with negotiations expected to continue between the two clubs.

What are Juventus’s plan for their goalkeeping position?

Juventus have been considering a change between the sticks for some time now, as they even dropped current No.1 Michele Di Gregorio midway through the season before reinstating him. The club are not fully convinced by the goalkeeper’s ability to secure the position long term, which led them to target an ambitious move for Liverpool’s Alisson Becker.

With Alisson Becker reportedly set to remain at Liverpool, Juventus may now view Martinez as the next best option for their system. Hence, a move for the Aston Villa mainstay could accelerate in the coming period.