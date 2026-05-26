Alisson Becker poised to remain at Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been linked with a summer move away from the Merseyside club in recent weeks.

Juventus are interested in signing the veteran goalkeeper, but they have now been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of the 33-year-old. According to a report by Sky Sports, the Brazilian goalkeeper is poised to remain at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson have already left the club, and Liverpool simply cannot afford to lose all of their leaders in one window. Keeping the experienced shot-stopper at Anfield has been a priority for them.

The Brazilian international is a world-class player, and he has helped Liverpool win several trophies since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in a €62.5 million deal. There is no doubt that he is the best goalkeeper in the world on his day, and Liverpool need to keep him at the club if they want to fight for trophies next year.

Liverpool have endured an underwhelming campaign, finishing fifth in the Premier League. After winning the title last season, they spent close to £500 million on new signings. Nobody would have expected them to be so far adrift of the title race. So, the Merseyside outfit will be desperate to bounce back next season, and for that, they need to keep their best players.

Juventus could have used Alisson Becker

Meanwhile, Juventus need leaders in the dressing room after a dreadful 2025/26 campaign, and the Brazilian would have been an exceptional acquisition for them. The 33-year-old has played in Serie A with AS Roma before, and he knows the league well. He could have settled quickly and made an immediate impact.

There have been rumours that the goalkeeper was open to joining the Italian club this summer. However, Liverpool are on the verge of preventing any potential departure. The experienced Brazilian is a fan favourite at the Merseyside club, and he is unlikely to force an exit from Liverpool.

Even though Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, they need to keep Alisson for at least one more season. The Georgian international is simply not at Alisson’s level. It would have been a downgrade if they had allowed the South American to leave the club and replaced him with the former Valencia stopper.