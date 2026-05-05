Juventus prepare significant offer to sign Alisson Becker, Liverpool determined to block exit

Juventus are willing to push hard to sign Alisson Becker this summer, but Liverpool remain determined to block his exit.

According to Lyall Thomas, Juventus are keen on acquiring the services of Alisson Becker, as they look for an upgrade in goal. They are willing to put forward a significant financial offer to try to lure him from Liverpool.

However, the Reds are determined to keep hold of the 33-year-old shot-stopper as per a report from Football Insider. The Merseyside club will look to block a potential exit, as they do not want to lose too many experienced stars in the same transfer window.

Since Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have already announced their departure at the end of the season, Arne Slot cannot afford to lose Becker in the same window, as it could disrupt the dressing room. He wants experienced players around to ensure the young players have guys to look up to.

While the Reds have big plans for the summer, as they will look to revamp their squad after a disappointing campaign, they do not intend to sign a new shot-stopper. Slot is hoping to have Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili battle it out to be their number one.

However, Alisson’s future has been up in the air for some time. While the Reds did trigger the option to extend his contract until the summer of 2027, reports suggest they would look to cash in on him this summer.

Juventus want Alisson in their squad

The Brazilian hasn’t been at his best in recent years and has missed 51 matches because of injury in the last three seasons. As a result, he has been constantly linked with an exit, and Juventus are the club that are keen on acquiring his services.

The Old Lady want someone who can challenge Michele Di Gregorio for a place in the starting XI, and Alisson certainly fits the bill. He might be 33, but the Brazilian still has a lot of football left in him.

The Turin-based outfit are determined to have him in their ranks. They are ready to commit significant financial resources to get it over the line. While their interest in him is strong and the player is set to enter the final year of his contract, they will still struggle to strike a deal, as the Reds are ready to block his exit.