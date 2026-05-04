Liverpool prepared to accept lucrative proposal for Alisson Becker

Liverpool could consider accepting a lucrative offer for Alisson Becker amid his injury concerns and a possible market opportunity.

Alisson Becker’s future at Liverpool is uncertain ahead of the summer, with the keeper attracting attention in the market. As per Football Insider, Liverpool could consider accepting a lucrative offer for the fan-favourite Brazilian keeper amid recent links to Juventus.

Alisson Becker was a game-changing signing for Liverpool when he made his then-record-breaking move from Roma to provide a backbone to Jürgen Klopp’s side. He has gone on to win multiple honours, including two Premier League titles, the Champions League, and other domestic honours.

He remains a key figure as well as a fan favourite at Anfield, but there are emerging concerns over his constant fitness niggles. At the moment, Alisson is sidelined with a hamstring problem, something that has plagued him for many years. This current issue is not the first one of the season, as he has missed a considerable number of games with fitness issues.

Liverpool could reportedly consider accepting a lucrative offer for Alisson in the summer if the finances suit their asking rate. The demands are yet to be made clear, but with a year left on his contract, the club may not expect an exorbitant sum, especially from European giants. Alisson remains content at the club, but he might consider an exit if the project elsewhere suits his career trajectory.

Juventus are interested in signing Alisson, as Luciano Spalletti is eager to stabilise the position with a more experienced star in the role. They could be in a position to make a decent offer for Liverpool’s consideration, but it may not be “lucrative” as such.

Liverpool Plans on Replacing Alisson?

Liverpool did spend significantly on Giorgi Mamardashvili, who arrived last summer, but the Georgian has not impressed as expected earlier. Hence, it’s no surprise that the club are being linked with new keepers who may be potential Alisson replacements, including Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen.

Manchester City’s James Trafford is also a target, which is an indication that the club are not planning to hand the keys to Mamardashvili should Alisson depart in the summer. Overall, the time might be right for the Merseysiders to make the change between the sticks and accept what they can get for the Liverpool fan favourite.