Alisson Becker content at Liverpool but could still seal summer exit

Alisson Becker is happy at Liverpool but could still end up leaving in the summer, amid links with Serie A clubs.

According to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, Alisson Becker is content at Anfield and will not push to leave Liverpool this summer, amidst interest from Italian giants. However, he could still be on the move, as the Reds weigh up whether to cash in on the Brazilian international.

Alisson has been a part of the Merseyside club since the summer of 2018. The former AS Roma shot-stopper has been a constant feature for the Reds in goal, and he has played a massive part in all the success they have had in recent years.

The 33-year-old remains their first choice in goals under Arne Slot despite the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili. While the former Valencia goalkeeper was expected to take over as their new number one, he hasn’t been able to displace Alisson.

The Brazilian shot-stopper’s contract was extended earlier this year. With his contract running out at the end of the season, Liverpool triggered the 12-month extension option. However, that doesn’t guarantee his presence in their team next season.

The veteran goalkeeper has been extensively linked with a move away from the club. There is serious interest in his services from Juventus and Inter Milan, who seek an upgrade in goal.

With Yann Sommer leaving, Becker could take his place at Inter. Michele Di Gregorio has done a decent job for the Old Lady, but they won’t mind bringing in someone with the Liverpool star’s quality.

Alisson won’t push for a move away from Liverpool

Reports earlier suggested that Becker could look to move away, and some even claimed that the contract extension was done to ensure they could cash in on him ahead of next season.

However, it seems the 33-year-old has no intentions of leaving the Merseyside club and has left the decision up to the board. If he does end up leaving, the Reds will have to look for a quality option who can compete with Mamardashvili for a place in goal.

While speaking about Alisson’s situation, O’Rourke said, “For the player himself, I don’t think he will be the one pushing for the move. He will leave it up to Liverpool to decide what they want to do. “Nothing is decided as yet. Alisson is content at Liverpool and happy and if Liverpool are content with him, I would imagine they will plan to keep him for next season.”

While Inter Milan and Juventus do have their eyes on the Brazilian, the player is not keen on a switch, and Liverpool are yet to make a decision on his future. The next few weeks will have a big say on where the 33-year-old ends up playing his football next season.