Manchester United join race to sign Yasin Ayari this summer

Manchester United will look to sign 22-year-old Swedish international Yasin Ayari from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Yasin Ayari is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion prospect.

Per Fichajes, the Premier League giants have “begun making moves” to sign the Swede in the coming weeks. However, the report also suggests that negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion will not be straightforward, as Seagulls have no need to part ways with Ayari, particularly for less than his value.

Yasin Ayari and his Premier League adventure so far

Yasin Ayari has established himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from AIK in January 2023. While the 22-year-old took some time before becoming a regular for the senior side, he has become as a key midfielder over the last two seasons.

The Swedish midfielder has made 75 appearances for Brighton thus far while chipping in with six goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Ayari has been hot off the blocks in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Sweden’s 5-1 win over Tunisia on Matchday 1 while producing impressive displays in the two other games. His exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Manchester United’s interest in Yasin Ayari makes sense. The Red Devils are scouring the market for multiple midfielders this summer. While they are ready to cash in on Manuel Ugarte this summer after the Uruguayan midfielder’s struggles in his two seasons at the club, Casemiro is leaving as a free agent, poised to complete a Bosman move to Inter Milan.

With Kobbie Mainoo the only remaining player in Manchester United’s midfield unit, they need at least two, if not more, signings to prepare for a long and arduous 2026/27 campaign. Ayari has thus emerged as a viable target, as he possesses the defensive acument and eye for goal to gradually develop into Casemiro’s successor at Old Trafford.

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The Swede is also accustomed to the challenges of the Premier League and should not have a bedding-in period unlike players coming from outside England. However, a summer move will not be straightforward, as recent reports have claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion are ready to open contract talks with Ayari. Additionally, he is reportedly a target for several other bigwigs.