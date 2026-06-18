Brighton & Hove Albion open contract talks with Yasin Ayari

Brighton & Hove Albion are eager to keep 23-year-old Swedish international Yasin Ayari at the Amex Stadium beyond the summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Yasin Ayari. The two Premier League giants are keen on reinforcing their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion.

Apart from Chelsea and Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also vying for the Swede’s signature. However, Brighton & Hove Albion are eager to keep Ayari at the Amex Stadium beyond the summer transfer window, having initiated talks with his entourage over a new deal

Yasin Ayari and his Premier League adventure so far

Yasin Ayari has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from AIK in January 2023. While the 23-year-old had to bide his time before becoming a regular for the senior side, he has not looked back in the last two seasons, despite being in and out of the starting lineup.

The Swedish international has made 75 appearances for Brighton thus far while chipping in with six goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Ayari has been hot off the blocks in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Sweden’s 5-1 win over Tunisia on Matchday 1. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool.

What next for Ayari?

Chelsea’s interest in Yasin Ayari is understandable. While Xabi Alonso has a stacked midfield unit in his squad, the Blues are scouring the market for a versatile and productive midfielder due to uncertainties surround Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future. Recent reports have claimed that the Argentine international has struck an agreement on personal terms with Real Madrid, forcing Chelsea to seek a replacement.

As for Liverpool, Wataru Endo is on the wrong side of 30 and has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last 18 months. Additionally, recent reports have linked Alexis Mac Allister with Real Madrid, and a summer exit may be on the cards for the Argentine international. So, Liverpool must procure a replacement, with Ayari an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s decision to tie Ayari to a new contract is understandable, as they are already worried about Carlos Baleba’s long-term future amid his relentless links with Manchester United. With talks over a new deal beginning with the Swedish midfielder’s entourage, Chelsea and Liverpool must look elsewhere for a midfielder, with chances of a summer deal are remote.