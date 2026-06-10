Carlos Baleba has spoken to several Manchester United players about move

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba is showing an inclination towards joining Manchester United this summer.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Carlos Baleba is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they have their sights on the 22-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

Sebastien Vidal has claimed that he has “exchanged messages with several Red Devils players after the last Premier League matchday” in May. Meanwhile, a report by The Sun has revealed that Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha were the players Baleba had a discussion with and that Cunha backs the Brighton midfielder for a summer move.

How has Carlos Baleba fared in the Premier League?

Carlos Baleba has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from LOSC Lille in August 2023. While the 22-year-old endured some teething problems, he has made substantial progress in the last three seasons, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country.

The Cameroonian international has made over 100 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion thus far while chipping in with four goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Baleba’s progress piqued the attention of high-profile clubs. Manchester United may be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

What next for Baleba?

Manchester United chased Carlos Baleba last summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is understandable, as the Red Devils need a long-term holding midfield solution. With Casemiro departing from Old Trafford as a free agent and Manuel Ugarte failing to make his mark since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago, the situation is concerning.

Several candidates, including Elliot Anderson, have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Baleba also a viable target. With the Cameroonian midfielder taking matters into his own hands to discuss a possible deal, a summer move may be on the cards.

Interestingly, reports a few weeks ago suggested that Manchester United would not pursue a deal for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder. However, with the Premier League giants retaining their interest in the 22-year-old, he could move to Old Trafford, depending on how negotiations with other targets progress.