Manchester United rule out summer move for Carlos Baleba

Manchester United will not pursue a summer move for 22-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

According to a report by The Sun, Carlos Baleba is no longer the subject of interest from Manchester United. While the Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, they have ruled out a move for the 22-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

The report by The Sun has suggested that Manchester United and Brighton have “been in regular dialogue since last summer” but that United may move on to other targets this year. However, the update has made no mention of the alternate options on their wishlist.

How has Carlos Baleba fared in the Premier League?

Carlos Baleba has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from LOSC Lille in August 2023. While the 22-year-old endured some teething problems, he has made significant progress in the last three seasons, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country.

The Cameroonian international has made over 100 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion thus far while chipping in with four goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Baleba’s progress piqued the attention of high-profile clubs. Widespread reports have linked him with Manchester United, but a summer move to Old Trafford may not materialise.

What next for Baleba?

Manchester United chased Carlos Baleba last summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest made sense, as the Red Devils need a long-term holding midfield solution. With Casemiro departing from Old Trafford as a free agent and Manuel Ugarte failing to make his mark since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain nearly two years ago, the situation is concerning.

So, the decision to move away from Baleba despite the recent reported links, is surprising. Recent updates have linked Manchester United with Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, while Ederson is reportedly on the verge of moving to Old Trafford. However, none of those players is an out-and-out holding midfielder, a position United must address to fill Casemiro’s void.

While the report by The Sun has flagged Brighton & Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom’s “hardline negotiating style” as an issue, it is not enough to cool interest in a player who can be a long-term Casemiro successor. With no alternatives mentioned, Manchester United’s transfer strategy is seemingly not in an ideal place.