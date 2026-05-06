Manchester United ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea in Carlos Baleba race

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for Carlos Baleba ahead of their rivals, as he is seen as the ideal Casemiro replacement.

Carlos Baleba could be the next big sale out of Brighton, as the midfielder looks primed to make a big switch in the summer. Amid reported interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, Caught Offside insists Manchester United are the ones leading the race for the Cameroonian midfielder.

Brighton have done extremely well when it comes to selling their top talents over the last few years. Those names include the likes of Marc Cucurella, Ben White, Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro, as Carlos Baleba could be the next big sale out of the club.

Last summer, Brighton showed no interest in considering talks with Manchester United for the Cameroonian midfielder. Their stance from then could have softened, as they will consider an exit for the midfielder, given that a deal is struck early in the summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea are credited with an interest in the midfielder, as they have him on their shortlist. Both London clubs are interested in strengthening that area of the squad, but they may not be chasing the Cameroonian star with vigour, which could hand the initiative to Manchester United.

Manchester United have Baleba on an impressive shortlist of midfielders, as they seek the right replacement for the departing Casemiro in the summer. The Red Devils were earlier quoted a price close to €100 million, although the report hints at the possibility of acquiring the 22-year-old holding midfielder at a price ranging between €75–80 million.

Manchester United Leading the Baleba Race?

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for Baleba as things stand, and could accelerate the pursuit as soon as the season ends. The confirmation of Champions League football for next season will considerably boost their finances, thus enabling them to go big on a signing like Baleba.

Manchester United are confident of getting a deal in place for the 22-year-old holding midfielder, as they are ready to make considerable changes, with another midfielder also planned for the summer. There are other areas the club are planning to strengthen, but at the moment, the Casemiro replacement is considered a priority.