Aston Villa face Newcastle United battle for Kerim Alajbegovic

Newcastle United will compete with Aston Villa in the race to sign 18-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international Kerim Alajbegovic from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

According to a report by Corriere della Sera via Sport Witness, Kerim Alajbegovic is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid.

However, Newcastle United will not be alone in the battle for Alajbegovic’s signature, as per Corriere della Sera, he is also a target for Aston Villa and Atalanta. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen will demand around €25 million to part ways with the teenage sensation in the coming weeks.

Who is Kerim Alajbegovic?

Kerim Alajbegovic has established himself as one of the world’s most promising young attacking prospects after his stint with Red Bull Salzburg. The 18-year-old winger was excellent in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Alajbegovic’s exploits have compelled Bayer Leverkusen to exercise the buyback option and bring him back to BayArena for €8 million after the recently concluded campaign. Meanwhile, he has made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by becoming his nation’s youngest-ever World Cup scorer. The Bosnian winger’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Kerim Alajbegovic makes sense. The Villans are eager to reduce their over-dependence on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third, more so amid uncertainties surrounding the former’s future. So, they need a productive winger who can replace Jadon Sancho and compete with Emiliano Buendia on the flanks.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies are scouring the market for a wide attacker after allowing Anthony Gordon to join Barcelona this summer. Several candidates, including Said El Mala, have thus emerged on Newcastle’s wishlist, with Alajbegovic also a viable target due to his burst of pace, goalscoring acumen, and age profile.

Apart from Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Atalanta, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international is reportedly a target for several other clubs, including Sunderland, Arsenal, and Manchester United. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen’s asking price of €25 million adds to the youngster’s appeal, and he may become a bargain buy years down the line if he continues on his current trajectory.