Sunderland rival Arsenal, Manchester United in Kerim Alajbegovic race

Sunderland are ready to battle giants Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for the signature of Kerim Alajbegovic.

Sunderland have entered the race to sign Bosnian winger Kerim Alajbegovic this summer, per TEAMtalk, rivalling Manchester United and Arsenal for the teenager, who is set to return to Bayer Leverkusen. The 18-year-old is valued at €25-30 million.

The valuation could increase further if he has an impressive World Cup campaign. The Premier League high-flyers have established contacts as they look to land the Bosnian winger.

After leaving Bayer Leverkusen last summer, the teenager joined Red Bull Salzburg on a permanent move that included a buy-back clause. He enjoyed an exceptional campaign at the Austrian club. In his 44 appearances, the youngster recorded closer to 2,800 minutes and contributed towards 17 goals.

He impressed with his dribbling, ability to deal with pressure and creativity. The maturity he showcased and his massive potential are major reasons why multiple top clubs want him. Alajbegovic will return to Leverkusen on July 1 after the German club triggered his €8 million buy-back clause, as per the report.

While the teenage sensation has a long-term contract at Bayer Leverkusen, his future is far from certain. The Bundesliga outfit could end up cashing in on him if a significant offer arrives.

Who will win the race to sign Alajbegovic this summer?

Manchester United and Arsenal are two of the biggest clubs that have been linked with him. They have been monitoring him and could submit an offer this summer. The Red Devils seek more depth on the flanks. They are looking for someone who can compete with Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo for a place in the XI, and Alajbegovic’s dribbling and creativity would strengthen that competition.

Given his versatility and creativity, Alajbegovic would add depth to the squad and potentially become an integral part of the club’s long-term plans. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is keen to add more quality on the left flank. The Bosnian prodigy is not an immediate upgrade Arsenal are seeking, but his profile could still appeal to Arteta, given his ongoing development.

The youngster could emerge as a viable option, particularly if the exit-linked Gabriel Martinelli departs the club this summer. While both giants are after him, Sunderland are ready to rival them. Having secured a seventh-place finish last season, the Black Cats have secured Europa League football for the first time in 53 years, and now, they are looking to build a squad capable of pushing for that title.

He would add pace, creativity and greater threat in transition to Sunderland’s attack, representing a significant upgrade on their current options. Having already established contact, the Black Cats have taken an early lead in the race. However, a move to Sunderland would provide regular first-team football, a critical asset for Alajbegovic’s continued development.