Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester United vying for Karim Alajbegovic

Karim Alajbegovic is attracting significant interest from Premier League clubs, with Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester United all vying for the teenager.

According to TEAMtalk, Karim Alajbegovic is a player of strong interest to several top Premier League clubs competing in the Champions League. The report states it could take a bid of around €35 million to tempt Bayer Leverkusen into selling the exciting teenage talent.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the former Bundesliga champions activated an €8 million buy-back clause to re-sign the Bosnian prodigy from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, where he enjoyed a standout season with 13 goals and four assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

The 18-year-old prodigy came through Bayer Leverkusen’s academy before breaking into senior football in Austria. He is most effective on the left wing but can also operate on the right flank or play as an attacking midfielder. His game is built around quick feet, direct dribbling, acceleration, and the vision to both create and finish chances. These qualities have already put several top teams on alert.

Who are interested in Karim Alajbegovic?

Arsenal are leading the race, according to the TEAMtalk report. The Gunners are in the market for a left-sided attacker, and the Bosnian teenager could appeal to Mikel Arteta. They are also pursuing high-profile targets like Morgan Rogers, whom the manager views as a strong option for the wing.

However, the North Londoners are also close to signing Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga, which could raise questions about whether they still need Alajbegovic. Unlike Monga, Alajbegovic appears closer to first-team readiness, which could also make him an attractive option for Aston Villa.

Unai Emery is keen to strengthen his wide areas, and their interest in Alajbegovic reflects a market opportunity, a prospect closer to first-team readiness than many academy signings. The Villans are also reportedly targeting experienced players such as Harvey Barnes, along with having links to Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United are also in the mix. With Michael Carrick looking to add versatility to his attack, Alajbegovic offers the manager a dynamic winger capable of playing multiple roles. At present, there are no concrete reports of any of the three clubs making a formal move, with the main indication being that the Bosnian could be available for around €35 million.

The report also suggests that Arsenal have already held some level of discussions with the player’s representatives, although this has not been widely confirmed. He remains an intriguing option for Arteta’s side, as well as for Aston Villa and Manchester United, with all three clubs set to compete in the Champions League next season.