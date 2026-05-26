Aston Villa eyeing Harvey Barnes for summer move

Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes is one of the attacking players Aston Villa will target in the summer transfer window.

A report by the Daily Mail has revealed that Harvey Barnes is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Newcastle United winger.

The West Midlands outfit will target a specific profile for the flanks, and they want to “add pace to their attack” in the upcoming transfer window. Meanwhile, Newcastle United will demand close to £38 million to part ways with the Englishman in the coming months.

How has Harvey Barnes fared at Newcastle United so far?

Harvey Barnes has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Newcastle United from Leicester City in a deal worth £38 million in July 2023. While the 28-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance in the last three seasons, he has been in and out of the starting lineup throughout his spell with the Tyneside outfit.

However, Barnes has enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists in 57 appearances across all competitions. The English winger’s exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Harvey Barnes has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest makes sense, as they need more productivity from the flanks. The Villans have been over-dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third while lacking a pacy outlet and creativity on the wings.

Additionally, Jadon Sancho will unlikely remain at Villa Park beyond the ongoing campaign, and Leon Bailey faces an uncertain future at the West Midlands club. Several candidates, including Antony, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with Barnes also a viable target.

The 28-year-old Englishman has extensive Premier League experience and should adapt quickly at the Birmingham-based club. Newcastle United’s asking price of around £38 million is not excessive for a productive attacker, and the outlay relative to the player’s end product is cost-effective.