Aston Villa line up €50 million move for Antony

Aston Villa will look to sign 26-year-old Brazilian international Antony from La Liga club Real Betis in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Antony is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Real Betis winger.

The report has revealed that the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are ready to pay €50 million to convince the Andalusian club to part ways with the South American winger. The proposal includes a fixed fee of €45 million and €5 million in add-ons.

Antony and his La Liga resurgence

Antony has resurrected his stuttering career since joining Real Betis from Manchester United last year. Los Verdiblancos initially signed the 26-year-old on loan in January 2025 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window. The move has done wonders to his career, and the player has established himself as one of the best wingers in La Liga.

The Brazilian winger has been exceptional in the 2025/26 season thus far, scoring 14 goals and providing ten assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. The former Manchester United attacker’s exploits in La Liga have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa eyeing a summer move.

Should Aston Villa pursue Antony?

Aston Villa’s interest in Antony is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as Unai Emery wants to reduce his team’s over-dependence on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third. The output from the flanks has been underwhelming, and they need a new right-winger ahead of Jadon Sancho’s departure.

Additionally, Leon Bailey faces an uncertain future at the West Midlands club, compelling them to seek solution for both flanks. Several candidates, including Antony’s Real Betis teammate Ez Abde, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with the Brazilian international also a viable target.

Meanwhile, the report has revealed that Aston Villa’s upcoming bid worth €50 million will force Real Betis to seriously consider a sale as they look to revamp their squad ahead of a UEFA Champions League campaign. However, while the 26-year-old winger’s form makes him an appealing target, Aston Villa should think twice before pursuing a deal, considering his struggles at Manchester United.