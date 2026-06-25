Newcastle United lining up €50 million move for Said El Mala

Newcastle United are eyeing 19-year-old FC Koln winger Said El Mala as a replacement for Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United are expected to reshape their attack after Anthony Gordon’s big-money move to Barcelona, and Said El Mala has emerged as one of the names on their shortlist. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Magpies are willing to table an offer of around €50 million to prise the youngster away from the Bundesliga outfit.

El Mala is regarded as one of Germany’s brightest emerging talents after a breakthrough campaign that saw him register an impressive 18 goal contributions (13 goals, 5 assists), establishing himself as one of the most exciting young attackers in the Bundesliga despite his age.

The youngster’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with several clubs across Europe keeping tabs on his progress. However, Newcastle United appear ready to make the first major move as they look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s attacking options ahead of the new season.

Comfortable operating on either wing, the German youngster possesses blistering pace, excellent close control and the confidence to take on defenders in one-versus-one situations. He also demonstrates composure in front of the net, qualities that have made him one of the standout young players in German football. El Mala has also been linked with Liverpool.

Newcastle United ready to bet big on El Mala

Although the reported €50 million price tag is substantial for a teenager, Newcastle United’s hierarchy reportedly believes El Mala has the potential to justify that investment over the coming years. The club have increasingly focused on recruiting elite young talent capable of becoming long-term pillars of the squad, and the Koln star appears to fit that strategy.

The Magpies, meanwhile, will hope their ambitious project and the opportunity to compete regularly in the Premier League can persuade the player that a move to England represents the ideal next step in his development.

Whether Newcastle ultimately submit the reported €50 million bid remains to be seen, but their interest underlines just how highly El Mala is rated across Europe. If the Tyneside outfit succeed in bringing him to England this summer, they could be signing a player capable of developing into one of the Premier League’s brightest young stars while helping fill the sizeable void left by Gordon’s departure.