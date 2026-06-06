Newcastle United establish contact to sign Said El Mala this summer

Newcastle United are interested in signing 19-year-old FC Koln attacker Said El Mala during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Newcastle United are in active conversations with the representatives of Said El Mala regarding a move in the upcoming transfer window.

The 19-year-old winger has been in outstanding form for the Bundesliga club, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists to enjoy his breakthrough at the senior level. So, he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Newcastle United if he continues on his upward trajectory.

The Magpies have sanctioned the departure of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, and they need to replace the player with another productive attacker. Eddie Howe needs more quality on the flanks, and he needs the club to invest in a quality striker as well. Gordon’s departure has brought in substantial funds, and they should be able to sign the right players this summer.

Meanwhile, El Mala has been linked with a move away from Germany in recent months, with Chelsea also reportedly in contention for his signature. There is no doubt that he is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could be a key player for Newcastle.

Newcastle United could use Said El Mala

The teenage prospect has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he will add much-needed pace, flair, and unpredictability to Newcastle United’s attack. His direct style of play could be a good fit for the Premier League as well. The player is still in the formative years of his career, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a star for Newcastle United.

The Tyneside outfit have an ambitious project, and they are looking to build a team capable of regularly competing in the Champions League and pushing for trophies. The 19-year-old will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining them. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself in the Premier League.

If El Mala manages to impress in England with Newcastle United, he might be able to secure a bigger move in future. It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can secure an agreement with his club.

The 19-year-old attacker has been linked with multiple English clubs in recent months, and there is unlikely to be any shortage of interest in him. Koln will certainly hope that multiple clubs are keen on the player, which could lead to a bidding war.