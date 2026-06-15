Josko Gvardiol closing in on signing new Manchester City contract

Manchester City are nearing an agreement with defender Josko Gvardiol on a new long-term contract to secure his future.

Manchester City’s pursuit of a new deal with Josko Gvardiol is close to completion, per Fabrizio Romano. The move ends months of speculation over Gvardiol’s future at the club, as the versatile star is now expected to pen a five-year contract committing him to the Etihad.

Speculation had mounted over Gvardiol’s future after reports suggested he could follow manager Pep Guardiola out the door. With two years remaining on his existing contract, several clubs showed active interest in exploring a move this summer, but Manchester City rejected the prospect of selling the 24-year-old defender, regardless of the fee.

Gvardiol is widely considered one of the top-rated defenders in world football, with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich reportedly interested. The club’s long-standing confidence in his ability made the prospect of his departure untenable.

Gvardiol secures Manchester City future

Gvardiol is now expected to sign a new five-year deal with Manchester City, which is a huge signal of intent from both the club and the player. The Citizens had publicly expressed confidence in retaining Gvardiol, and they have now taken the right steps to secure the 24-year-old defender’s long-term future.

Gvardiol only recently returned from a serious injury sustained at the start of 2026, making his comeback toward the end of Manchester City’s campaign. His recovery and rapid reintegration underscore his importance to Guardiola’s system, where he operates as both centre-back and left-back. Meanwhile, there had been significant interest brewing in the background, with Barcelona among those keen on the defender as per reports.

Real Madrid were probably pushing the hardest in the background, with the Spanish giants seeking a left-sided defender capable of playing centrally as well as at left-back. Players such as Gvardiol and Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori were reportedly viewed as ideal targets in that regard.

Real Madrid suffer a blow in Gvardiol pursuit

Talk of a new deal for Gvardiol had been rumbling for a few weeks, and Real Madrid’s recent move for Marc Cucurella from Chelsea signalled the Croat’s unavailability. The new contract at Manchester City is likely to end speculation, though Real Madrid may continue exploring alternatives for their left-sided defensive needs.

Gvardiol’s five-year commitment to Manchester City underscores his status as a cornerstone of Guardiola’s system and the club’s confidence in his development as one of world football’s elite defenders.