Real Madrid going all out to sign Josko Gvardiol, rule out Riccardo Calafiori, Levi Colwill moves

Real Madrid are looking to improve their defence during the summer transfer window and have identified Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol as a target.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Real Madrid are looking to sign the 24-year-old Manchester City defender. They have also been linked with players like Riccardo Calafiori and Levi Colwill. However, the Merengues have decided to rule out moves for the Arsenal and Chelsea defenders.

The Spanish giants are focused on signing the Croatian international from Manchester City. Gvardiol has been a key player for Manchester City since joining the club, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition for Real Madrid as well. The Croat has also been linked with Barcelona.

The 24-year-old can operate as a central defender as well as a full-back. Apart from being a quality defender, he is quite impressive with the ball at his feet, and he will help Real Madrid build from the back.

Gvardiol has the technical attributes to compete at the highest level, and he could be a star for Real Madrid. They need long-term alternatives to Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal for the Manchester City star across the line.

Gvardiol could fancy a big move

The former RB Leipzig defender is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be quite exciting for the defender. In addition, he would get to work with one of the best managers of this generation, Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager has been confirmed as Real Madrid’s next boss, and he is looking to tighten up his defence. Mourinho has always focused on well-drilled defensive units, and it is no surprise that Real Madrid is pushing to sign a quality central defender.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho and a Real Madrid Makeover: Who’s in, who’s out and what’s next

They have the resources to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Manchester City. Recent reports have suggested that the Citizens are confident of tying him to a new contract. The 24-year-old is a key player for the Premier League club, and his departure would be a huge blow for them.