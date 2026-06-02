Manchester City confident of keeping Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City are optimistic about keeping hold of their star defender Josko Gvardiol amidst interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester City remain hopeful of securing the long-term future of Josko Gvardiol with a new deal, despite initial talks reaching a standstill. The Croatian international has strong interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich. However, City remain optimistic about keeping hold of the 24-year-old.

Following his impressive rise at RB Leipzig, Manchester City forked out £77.6 million to acquire Gvardiol’s services back in 2023. The Croat has since established himself as a key figure at the club. While the player prefers playing as a centre-back, Pep Guardiola has often used him as a left-back, and he has been a consistent performer irrespective of his position.

The 24-year-old could only make 25 appearances in the recently concluded season, as he was out for weeks with a broken tibia. However, he is back fit and has been named in the Croatian squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With only two years left on his deal, City have been working hard to secure his future.

The Premier League giants consider him an integral part of their long-term project, and they have been working hard to tie him down to a new deal. While an agreement is not close yet and his representatives have made them aware of the increasing interest, City have not given up just yet. They remain optimistic about striking a deal with him.

European giants are waiting in the wings

Gvardiol’s strong physical presence, imposing aerial ability, and exceptional ball control have placed him on the radar of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Los Blancos seek more quality at the back following the departure of David Alaba and the constant injury struggles of Eder Militao. Gvardiol has reportedly emerged as an ideal target for them.

Meanwhile, Barcelona also seek more quality at the back, as they are yet to replace Inigo Martinez, who left last summer. With Ronald Araujo’s performance levels dropping over the last 18 months, Gvardiol could be a substantial upgrade for their backline, with the Catalan club reportedly working on a deal. He is certainly an ideal fit for Hansi Flick’s high-pressing system.

As far as Bayern Munich are concerned, they lack depth in the heart of the defence, and the Croat could compete for a place in the starting XI as a centre-back as well as left-back, where Alphonso Davies has struggled with injuries. Additionally, Raphael Guerreiro is leaving the club this summer.

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City might have failed to make any significant progress during initial talks, but they are determined to make progress in the new round of discussions, which have been scheduled for the coming days. While reports suggest a deal could be struck for around €75-90 million, City will certainly demand a lot more if they fail to renew his terms and are forced to negotiate.