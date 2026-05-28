Barcelona rival Real Madrid in Josko Gvardiol race, player could explore move

Manchester City are bracing for approaches this summer for a key star, with Barcelona the latest club to join the race.

Barcelona have entered the race for Josko Gvardiol as Manchester City prepares for potential offers. According to Caught Offside, the Catalans are now in the mix alongside Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with the latter still considered frontrunners for the Croatian.

Manchester City are facing a decisive summer window, with several first-team players already linked with moves away. The possible exit of Pep Guardiola could have a significant impact on player futures, with Gvardiol the latest to attract interest from top clubs.

There have been talks of a new contract for Gvardiol, but persistent rumours of a departure suggest the Croatian may be considering his future in England. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich remain strong contenders, with Barcelona now entering the conversation.

Why are Barcelona targeting Josko Gvardiol?

There is uncertainty surrounding the left-back position, while Barcelona are also seeking a left-footed centre-back. Signing the Manchester City defender would address both needs, but much will depend on the reported €75 million asking price set by the Premier League club.

Bayern Munich are viewed as favourites due to the presence of sporting director Max Eberl, who previously worked with Gvardiol at RB Leipzig. Real Madrid are aware of this connection, as well as Manchester City’s reluctance to sell, making any deal complicated.

What next for Josko Gvardiol?

The potential departure of Guardiola could play a major role in Gvardiol’s decision regarding his future at Manchester City. A return to Germany to join a strong Bayern Munich side may be appealing, while a move to Real Madrid would also present a significant opportunity.

Barcelona remain an attractive destination, but the Catalans must resolve their financial issues to have any realistic chance of signing Gvardiol. Overall, the Croatian could leave Manchester City in search of a new challenge, with several of Europe’s top clubs circling ahead of the summer.