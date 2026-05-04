Manchester City prepare contract offer for Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City will reportedly attempt to tie 24-year-old Croatian international Josko Gvardiol to a new contract amid his links with Real Madrid.

A report by Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti has revealed that Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the summer transfer window and have set their sights on the 24-year-old versatile defender.

However, the Citizens have no intention of cashing in on the Croat in the coming months. To mitigate the scenario, Manchester City will attempt to tie Gvardiol to a new contract. However, the two parties have yet to strike an agreement for a new deal, giving Real Madrid some hope in the chase.

How has Josko Gvardiol fared at Manchester City?

Josko Gvardiol has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Manchester City from RB Leipzig in a deal worth €90 million in August 2023. The 24-year-old arrived at the Etihad with lofty expectations after impressing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the hefty price tag, Gvardiol has lived up to the billing, excelling as a centre-back and a left-back. However, a long-term leg injury has kept the Croatian international on the sidelines for long periods this season, restricting him to only 1,796 minutes of game time in 23 appearances thus far. Nevertheless, his stock is high, with Real Madrid mulling over a summer move.

La Liga adventure beckons?

Josko Gvardiol has been on Real Madrid’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest is understandable, as the Merengues are scouring the market for a centre-back heading into the summer transfer window. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are on the wrong side of 30, and they may depart from the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming months.

Additionally, Eder Militao has struggled with persistent fitness issues in recent seasons, leaving Dean Huijsen as the only reliable centre-back in the Real Madrid squad. Several candidates, including Goncalo Inacio, have thus emerged on their wishlist, with Gvardiol also a viable target.

However, a summer deal may not materialise amid Manchester City’s push for a renewal. Pep Guardiola has been the driving force behind City’s endeavour for a new contract, and the Citizens will hope to thwart Real Madrid’s pursuit of the 24-year-old Croat. However, with an agreement not yet closed, Los Blancos will not throw in the towel. Even if the versatile defender leaves, the Premier League giants will likely aim to make a profit on their €90 million investment.