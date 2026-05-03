Liverpool face Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United threat in Goncalo Inacio race

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing 24-year-old Portuguese international Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Goncalo Inacio is also a target for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He could cost around £52 million in the summer, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to pay up for him.

The Reds need a quality central defender in the summer. Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has yet to sign a new deal with the club. It is fair to assume that they will need to replace him properly, and the Portuguese defender could be ideal.

The left-footed defender can operate in central defence as well as a full-back. His versatility could be a bonus for Liverpool. With Andrew Robertson leaving the club in the summer, they might need some cover at left back as well, and Inacio will be able to slot into both roles.

The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for the 24-year-old defender. He is entering the years of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

Goncalo Inacio Liga Portugal 2025/26 Stats

Pass accuracy: 90%

90% Clean sheets: 11

11 Tackles per game: 1.7

1.7 Interceptions per game: 0.9

0.9 Balls recovered per game: 5.1

5.1 Clearances per game: 3

3 Duels won per game: 4.7

Inacio wanted by Spanish giants

On the other hand, Barcelona and Real Madrid look vulnerable defensively, and they need to tighten up at the back if they want to fight for league titles and the UEFA Champions League next season. The Portuguese defender could help them improve defensively. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down for the defender.

Finally, Manchester United have been keeping tabs on his situation for a long time. Even though Harry Maguire has signed an extension recently, they will need to replace him in the long run. Matthijs de Ligt has missed quite a few matches with injury this season. Manchester United could use more depth in the central defensive unit. The 24-year-old Portuguese international could be the ideal investment for them this summer.