Real Madrid, Bayern Munich interested in Josko Gvardiol

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Josko Gvardiol’s future, with Manchester City planning a contract renewal.

Josko Gvardiol could attract considerable interest in the market, with teams like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich keeping close tabs on the Croatian’s situation. As per Team Talk, Manchester City have no interest in parting ways with the defender, as they are on course to offer him a new deal soon.

A left-footed centre-back is a profile in demand ahead of the summer, with many of the top teams eager to bring in a player of that kind. Josko Gvardiol could be at the centre of a race, as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on the Croatian’s situation.

Real Madrid have had problems at the back, as Florentino Perez plans on making considerable changes to his backline, including bringing in a left-footed centre-back. Dean Huijsen has not convinced enough, while the futures of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are up in the air, and there are doubts over their left-backs, too.

Gvardiol can play centrally and out wide, making him a formidable target for the Spanish giants should he become available. Bayern Munich are also in the market for a left-sided centre-back, as Vincent Kompany plans on adding more quality, including a starting-level defender there, and Gvardiol fits the bill.

Bayern Munich would be aware of Gvardiol’s presence in the Bundesliga before he made his move to Manchester City in 2023. In any case, should the 24-year-old Manchester City utility man become available in the market, he is the sort of player teams like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich would be prepared to pay the going rate for.

Manchester City to Keep Josko Gvardiol?

Manchester City are relaxed about the Gvardiol situation despite being aware of the growing interest in the market. Guardiola has been pushing for a renewal for many months now, which may have stalled due to the Croatian’s long-term injury suffered at the start of the year. He has returned to training and is now expected to feature in the final games of the season, while contract talks could resume.

Manchester City are ready to offer him a new deal, and at the moment, Gvardiol is very happy with life at the club. Hence, the club feel no pressure about his future, as they are confident of keeping him for the long term, considering he is a key starter for Guardiola.