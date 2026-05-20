Real Madrid face dual threat in Josko Gvardiol chase amid Bayern Munich links

Josko Gvardiol is set to trigger a massive battle between at least two European giants, as Manchester City braces for a complicated transfer chase.

Josko Gvardiol is widely considered one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe, with two continental giants set to engage in a major battle for the Croatian. As per Fichajes, Manchester City could face approaches from the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, which could trouble the Premier League champions.

Manchester City are in a tricky situation regarding the Premier League race, but the bigger news surrounds the impending departure of Pep Guardiola in the summer. That aside, the potential exit of the Catalan boss could also create uncertainty for certain players, with major suitors waiting on the other side.

One of them is Josko Gvardiol, who has missed a significant portion of the season with a serious foot injury but is still widely regarded as one of the best at the club. Not only that, the Croatian is seen as one of the most sought-after centre-backs in Europe, which has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, both keen on securing his signature.

Josko Gvardiol to attract big interest?

Real Madrid are reportedly on the verge of bringing Jose Mourinho back to the club, with the Portuguese manager keen to strengthen the defence. As a result, the club could accelerate their plans to sign a new centre-back. With Gvardiol also capable of playing at left-back, he has emerged as a key target. Real Madrid could push forward with a significant offer and test Manchester City’s resolve in the process.

Bayern Munich pose the biggest threat to Real Madrid, as Vincent Kompany’s side are ready to make Gvardiol their priority defensive target ahead of the summer. The Bavarians are expected to make key changes to their backline and are well aware of the Croatian’s qualities from his time at RB Leipzig. Either club would be prepared to pay an extraordinary fee to test Manchester City’s stance.

Is Pep Guardiola a factor in Josko Gvardiol’s decision?

Gvardiol, like any player, would be tempted by the prospect of joining either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. Manchester City had planned to offer a new contract to the 24-year-old defender, but if the Croatian expresses a desire to leave, they would likely demand a fee that could break the current world record for a defender.

A key factor in Gvardiol’s decision could be the absence of Guardiola. The Catalan’s potential departure may significantly influence the Croatian’s thinking, as he weighs offers from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich if the situation develops further.