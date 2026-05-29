Barcelona working on deal to sign Josko Gvardiol

Barcelona are working towards bringing Josko Gvardiol in during the summer amid reports of a possible departure from Manchester City.

Josko Gvardiol’s future has been called into question over the last few days, as there are several serious contenders in the market for the Croatian defender. COPE reports that Barcelona are now working on a possible deal to bring in the 24-year-old Manchester City utility man, who can play both centrally and in the left-back role.

Barcelona have surprised many with their spending power towards the end of the season, as they have already tied up a move for Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. Despite earlier suggestions of financial constraints, the club have managed to bring themselves within La Liga’s 1:1 threshold, which allows them greater spending power in the upcoming window.

They are now eager to secure a deal for defensive target Josko Gvardiol, with suggestions that the club are already working on bringing the Croat on board. There have been rumblings of a possible departure from Manchester City following Pep Guardiola’s exit, which has stirred the market, with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also reportedly interested.

Why are Barcelona chasing Josko Gvardiol?

Gvardiol can play both centrally and as a left-back, and is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He also adds offensive output, having recorded 13 goals and 10 assists in just over 120 appearances for Manchester City, with more than half of those contributions coming from his role as a full-back.

Barcelona need a left-footed profile with experience at the heart of the defence, and Gvardiol ticks many of those boxes. Moreover, his ability to operate as a full-back is an added advantage. The 24-year-old has two years left on his deal, which gives the Premier League side significant leverage in demanding a high fee, potentially pricing Barcelona out of a move.

Who else are Barcelona trying to sign?

Aside from Gvardiol, and with a deal in place for Gordon, Barcelona are also attempting to sign Julian Alvarez. Fabrizio Romano has reported that they have already submitted a bid worth €100 million for the Argentine attacker, setting the stage for a potentially dramatic transfer saga, especially with Atletico Madrid unlikely to make negotiations easy.

They are also interested in retaining Marcus Rashford following a successful loan spell, and could look to renegotiate a deal with Manchester United. Overall, the Catalan giants are preparing for a heavy-spending summer window and will be pleased if they can secure a deal for Gvardiol.