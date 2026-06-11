Barcelona line up €80 million move for Josko Gvardiol, Manchester City confident of renewal

Barcelona are looking to sign 24-year-old Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol this summer.

Josko Gvardiol has done quite well since joining Manchester City, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent acquisition for La Liga champions Barcelona as well. The Blaugrana need to improve defensively in order to win the UEFA Champions League, and the Manchester City star will help them tighten up at the back.

Ronald Araujo has been linked with a move away from the Catalan club, and Andreas Christensen will be out of contract soon. Barcelona are in desperate need of quality defenders. The 24-year-old Manchester City star could be the ideal fit for them, and Barcelona have reportedly been working on sealing a summer deal.

Apart from his defensive prowess, he is excellent with the ball at his feet, and he could be an ideal fit for their style of play. According to a report by German outlet Fussball Transfers, Barcelona are preparing an offer of around €80 million to sign the Croat.

However, Manchester City reportedly have no plans to let him leave. They are looking to reach an agreement on a new contract with the defender. Meanwhile, an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City are optimistic about getting the deal done.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Manchester City since joining the club, and his departure would be a blow to the club. Manchester City endured a disappointing season by their standards last time out, and they will look to win the Premier League title next term. They need to keep their best players and plug gaps in the squad to beat Arsenal to the league title.

Keeping the Croatian defender at the club should be a priority for them. However, he is also a target for several other high-profile clubs, including Real Madrid. The Merengues are keen on signing a centre-back, as David Alaba has left as a free agent, while Antonio Rudiger is on the wrong side of 30.

Gvardiol could be tempted to join Barcelona

Meanwhile, Gvardiol is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to try out a new challenge. The Croat has shown his quality in the Premier League with Manchester City, and he could look to test himself in La Liga. Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for most players.

They have won the league title in consecutive seasons, and Hansi Flick will look to win the UEFA Champions League as well. It would not be a surprise if they managed to convince the Manchester City defender to join the club. It remains to be seen how the player reacts if Barcelona makes a concrete proposal in the coming weeks.