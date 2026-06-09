Riccardo Calafiori a “more feasible” target for Real Madrid than Josko Gvardiol

Real Madrid reportedly view a move for Riccardo Calafiori as more feasible than one involving Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol

Real Madrid view Riccardo Calafiori as a more approachable summer target than Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol, according to AS via Sport Witness. Jose Mourinho’s impending appointment at Real Madrid is driving the club’s summer interest in a left-sided defender capable of playing both centre-back and left-back positions.

With Florentino Perez re-elected as president, the Santiago Bernabeu are poised to confirm Jose Mourinho as the new manager, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese coach is demanding a left-sided defender capable of playing both centre-back and left-back positions. Gvardiol and Calafiori both fit the bill.

Josko Gvardiol’s situation

Real Madrid have been offered Gvardiol by his representatives, per recent reports, following Pep Guardiola’s departure from Manchester City and the Croat’s desire to try a new challenge in his career.

Manchester City are confident of keeping the defender, with the club already beginning talks over a new deal, as reported by Ben Jacobs on X. The Citizens are determined to retain the Croatian defender ahead of the summer, as Real Madrid’s interest could cause turbulence at the Etihad. His contract expires in 2028, which does give Madrid some encouragement.

Calafiori and the Arsenal complication

While Real Madrid are expected to keep tabs on the Gvardiol situation, they have also reportedly gathered information about Calafiori. The Italian international is under contract with Arsenal until 2029. Mourinho is aiming for a system that can seamlessly switch between a back four and a back three, with Calafiori and the former RB Leipzig defender seen as ideal fits for his tactical requirements. Both defenders’ versatility aligns with Mourinho’s system-switching demand:

Real Madrid’s stature makes them difficult to turn down, although Arsenal have shown plenty of resilience in recent years in holding on to their best stars. Calafiori’s fitness record since joining Bologna in 2024 (£42 million fee, including add-ons) may present concerns. However, Mourinho’s prior management of Calafiori at Roma, combined with a lower projected transfer cost, makes the Italian a more feasible option than Gvardiol.

Arsenal were recently linked with left-back targets amid reported links to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown, signalling potential movement in that position, while having no inclination to sell Calafiori. However, Arsenal have been eager to keep Calafiori, and any deal would likely command a significant fee given his contract expires in 2029.