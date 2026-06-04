Real Madrid gather information on Riccardo Calafiori, hope to seal summer deal

Real Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian international has shown his quality in the Premier League with Arsenal, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for the Spanish club. The 24-year-old can operate on the left side as a central defender as well as a left-back. His versatility would be a bonus for the Spanish club.

Real Madrid have struggled at the back in the last few seasons, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Signing a quality central defender could make a big difference ahead of David Alaba’s departure as a free agent. While Ibrahima Konate is reportedly closing in on joining Real Madrid, they need another centre-back amid Eder Militao’s persistent fitness issues.

As for Calafiori, he has not been a guaranteed starter for the Premier League champions, and he could look to move on in search of regular playing time. The opportunity to play for Real Madrid will be hard to turn down for him. They are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world.

He would also get to work with a top-class manager like Jose Mourinho, with Florentino Perez pushing to bring the Portuguese tactician back to the Santiago Bernabeu. If Perez wins the presidential elections, Mourinho will take over as the new head coach.

The Italian defender might feel that after already winning the Premier League, he has nothing left to prove in England. He could look to take on a new challenge. Arsenal paid £42 million to sign the defender, and they will likely look to make a profit on him if they are forced to sell. It remains to be seen how the situation developed.

For now, Real Madrid are gathering information on a potential move, hoping to seal the deal in the coming weeks. The Merengues need quality young defenders to build a team capable of winning major trophies.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to consistently compete for the league title and the UEFA Champions League. They will not want to weaken the team. Calafiori is an important member of the first team squad, and losing him would weaken them defensively. It remains to be seen what they decide.