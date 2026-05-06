Real Madrid keen on Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly

Real Madrid are considering a move for one of Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori or Myles Lewis-Skelly, with the left-back position considered a priority.

Real Madrid have plenty of ideas when it comes to bolstering their squad for the summer, as the left-back position is considered a priority. As per Fichajes, the Spanish giants are considering a move for one of Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori or Myles Lewis-Skelly, with Florentino Perez set to make a choice.

Real Madrid are facing an issue with regard to their left-back position as Alvaro Carreras has dipped in form, while Ferland Mendy is set to miss months with an injury. The latter came back fit and took over the position in recent months, but a new fitness problem will force the club to seek a new left-back.

Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly are the players high on their radar, as Real Madrid have held an interest in both Arsenal stars at different periods over the last two years. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown is also a target, but should Florentino Perez find an opening in signing one of the Gunners’ pair, he might make a move.

Calafiori was a player of interest to Perez before his arrival at Arsenal, with the report stating he could cost as much as €60 million should Real Madrid make a move. There are big questions over whether Mikel Arteta will sanction a sale of the defender, considering he plays a key role in his plans.

Calafiori’s ability to play as a left-back as well as centrally makes him a more valuable target for any suitor, especially Real Madrid, who are also keen on a left-footed centre-back. However, the prospect of Lewis-Skelly could be an interesting option for Perez to pivot to, given the versatility of the Arsenal academy graduate.

Myles Lewis-Skelly to Real Madrid?

Of late, there have been rumours that Arsenal could sell Lewis-Skelly to raise funds, after he was not selected regularly by Arteta this season. However, the academy graduate has roared back to life and back into the team, playing in the key UEFA Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, which does cast doubt on the club’s intention to sell him.

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Perez holds an interest in Lewis-Skelly, but the report states he could cost as much as €100 million, which might be a problem for Real Madrid. Overall, Arsenal are protected by a long-term contract he signed last summer, which makes it extremely challenging for any club to take the young star away from the Emirates.