Ibrahima Konate closing in on joining Real Madrid

Liverpool contract rebel Ibrahima Konate is on the verge of joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are closing in on the signature of Ibrahima Konate. The Spanish giants have a verbal agreement in place with the French centre-back. He is expected to sign a four-year deal with them. However, the deal depends on whether and when Florentino Perez is re-elected as the club’s president.

Konate’s future has been a massive talking point for almost a year. With his contract running out this summer, he was constantly linked with a number of top clubs, including Real Madrid. A number of reports suggested that he was in line to join Los Blancos as a free agent.

However, Liverpool had not given up hope on extending the stay of the 27-year-old, who joined them from RB Leipzig back in 2021. Konate himself suggested that he was on the verge of committing his long-term future to the club.

The Reds were very close to reaching an agreement with him, but talks eventually stalled, and now the French international has decided to leave the club as a free agent. With him available for free, quite a few clubs have been keen on signing him.

Konate has made a decision on his future

Konate has a strong physical presence, a proven track record with Liverpool and is amongst the best defenders in the world; as a result, the massive interest in his services was quite understandable. Saudi Pro League clubs are keen on the 27-year-old.

They are ready to offer him a massive financial offer. However, Konate has put those talks on hold as soon as Real Madrid came forward. The French centre-back wants to play for the Spanish giants, and the team in white would certainly love to have him around as they seek defensive reinforcement with David Alaba leaving and Eder Militao struggling to stay fit.

Talks between the two parties have moved quite quickly, and Los Blancos already have a verbal agreement in place. However, the move will depend on Real Madrid’s presidential election. Florentino Perez is currently fighting to remain in office, and if he does end up winning, Konate will most likely be joining them ahead of next season.