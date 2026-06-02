Florentino Perez wants Ibrahima Konate at Real Madrid

Florentino Perez wants to bring 27-year-old Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid this summer amid his push to retain his status as the club president.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Ibrahima Konate is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Liverpool defender.

Per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Perez is driving Real Madrid’s move for the 27-year-old centre-back as the Spanish giants reinforce their defensive unit ahead of the summer transfer window. Konate is reportedly close to finalising a Bosman move to Los Blancos, having decided to leave Liverpool as a free agent.

Ibrahima Konate and his egregious Liverpool exit

Ibrahima Konate has endured mixed fortunes since joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £36 million in July 2021. The 27-year-old has made significant progress in the last five seasons, forging a formidable central defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk. However, his contract situation has led to frustration among Liverpool fans, as talks between the two parties have dragged on for months.

The French international has made 183 appearances for Liverpool while chipping in with seven goals and four assists. However, Konate is on the verge of embarking on a new adventure after deciding to leave the Merseyside club as a free agent. The situation has attracted interest from several European heavyweights, including Real Madrid.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

Real Madrid’s reported long-standing interest in Ibrahima Konate is understandable. The Spanish giants are scouring the market for a centre-back as they prepare to replace David Alaba, who will leave Los Blancos as a free agent this summer. Additionally, Antonio Rudiger is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career.

Furthermore, Eder Militao has struggled with persistent long-term fitness issues in the last three seasons, forcing Real Madrid to return to the market for a centre-back. Konate has thus emerged as a viable target for them, with his adept reading of the game and imposing presence inside the box making him an appealing option. A Bosman move for the 27-year-old Frenchman would mirror the similar move that saw Rudiger arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Florentino Perez’s decision to advocate for a move for Konate is intriguing, as reports a few months ago suggested he had blocked a . Nevertheless, with Konate closing in on joining Real Madrid, his trophy-winning pedigree at Liverpool, combined with his physical presence and game-reading, aligns with the club’s needs as Rudiger ages and Alaba leaves.