Ibrahima Konate receives offers from Saudi Pro League amid Al-Ittihad links

Ibrahima Konate has decided to leave Liverpool as a free agent, and he is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Konate has offers from Saudi Arabian clubs on his table. It will be interesting to see where the 27-year-old ends up.

The French international has been a reliable defender for Liverpool since arriving from RB Leipzig, and losing him as a free agent will be a blow for the Premier League outfit. They will need to replace him properly.

On the other hand, moving to Saudi Arabia might be an underwhelming decision by the Frenchman. Konate is at the peak of his career, and he should look to win major trophies at this stage. Joining a Saudi Pro League club does not make much sense. He should look to join a top European club this summer. Chelsea have also been linked to the player in recent weeks.

A report from French outlet Foot Mercato has shed light on the emerging interest from the Saudi Pro League, as Al-Ittihad are interested in signing the Liverpool centre-back.

Will Real Madrid return for Konate?

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Real Madrid were interested in the player back in November, but talks between the two parties were halted out of respect for Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants are prepared to come back for him.

Los Blancos could use more quality and depth in the defensive unit as they prepare for David Alaba’s departure as a free agent. Signing the French international in a Bosman move could prove to be a masterstroke for them. The 27-year-old has consistently shown his quality in the Premier League, and he has the ability to succeed in La Liga as well.

Konate will look to join a club where he can fight for major trophies. He is unlikely to be short of clubs interested in him, especially now that he is available as a free agent. Meanwhile, Liverpool looked quite vulnerable at the back this past season, and they need to bring in quality defenders in the summer.

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Apart from a reliable central defender, they should look to invest in a right back as well. The Reds have had multiple injury problems in that area of the pitch, and it has cost them dearly. Liverpool have been trying to agree on a new deal with Konate over the last few months, but the two parties have never managed to reach a compromise.