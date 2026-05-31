Chelsea rule out summer move for Ibrahima Konate

Chelsea have opted not to make an offer to soon-to-be free agent Ibrahima Konate for several key reasons.

According to Sebastien Vidal, Chelsea have ruled themselves out of the running for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman is heading out of Anfield as a free agent. Despite the opportunity to sign one of the top-rated defenders for nothing, the Blues are seemingly moving away from making an offer for him.

Only in April did Ibrahima Konate suggest that he would be extending his contract with Liverpool. However, in the last few days, fans have been rocked by reports suggesting the the 27-year-old is now set to leave the club following disagreements over the details of a new deal.

Rumours have suggested that wages are ultimately causing the issue in negotiations, with the file seemingly closed. Konate is free to leave once his deal officially expires with Liverpool, with a host of teams, including, Chelsea and Real Madrid, reportedly remain linked.

Why are Chelsea opting out of the Ibrahima Konate race?

Chelsea are seeking a top-rated central defender to pair up with Levi Colwill at the back, and a move for Konate was seen as a huge opportunity. Not only would Chelsea get a player of immense experience and quality, but they would also have to pay nothing to sign him. However, they have reportedly opted out of making an offer to the 27-year-old Liverpool contract rebel’s camp.

The Blues have reportedly evaluated several factors that are stopping them from approaching Konate’s camp with an offer. The main reason reported is his wage demands, while Chelsea are also wary that they might have to pay a significant signing-on fee as well as agent commissions to get a deal in place. Given the competition for the Frenchman, those demands might keep increasing, which has compelled the club to move away from a deal.

What’s next for Ibrahima Konate?

Konate’s quality will bring multiple clubs into the picture, while there are rumours that he could even consider staying at Liverpool following the sacking of Arne Slot. That scenario may not be true, however, as he is seemingly on his way out, with many European clubs being linked, including Atletico Madrid.

The French defender’s agents are engaged in talks with many reported clubs, such as Real Madrid, PSG, and even Bayern Munich, as Konate is expected to play his football in a new shirt. For now, he will be focused on the World Cup ahead with France, and after that, there may be an announcement over his next move, which may not be Chelsea after all.