Ibrahima Konate set for Liverpool exit as Chelsea, Real Madrid line up bid

Chelsea and Real Madrid are gearing up to make a bid for Ibrahima Konate, who is set to leave Liverpool this summer.

According to a report from L’Equipe, Ibrahima Konate looks set to leave Liverpool as a free agent when his contract runs out this summer. Chelsea and Real Madrid have been put on alert following recent developments. Both European giants are preparing an offer to lure the French international.

While Konate’s future has been up in the air for months and quite a few clubs have been linked with him, he was close to signing a new deal. The player himself revealed back in April that he was close to committing his long-term future to the Merseyside club.

He said: “We’re close to an agreement. There’s a good chance I’ll be here next year. That’s what I’ve always wanted,”

However, things seem to have taken a massive U-turn in the last few weeks. Contract negotiations have completely halted, and it looks unlikely that he will be around next season. The reason is believed to be internal disagreements amid a chaotic end to the season.

While they did secure Champions League football with a fifth-placed finish, it has still been a very disappointing campaign for a club that won the title last season and invested a fortune to bolster their squad last summer.

With a lot of chaos going on behind the scenes and nothing agreed yet, interested clubs have decided to step up their pursuit of the 27-year-old defender, who is regarded as one of the best in the Premier League. Chelsea and Real Madrid are two of the biggest contenders for the French defender, who has a strong physical presence, is great in one-on-one situations, and has blistering pace.

European giants could battle for Konate’s signature

Los Blancos have a long-standing interest in him and have been keeping tabs on him for months. They have always maintained contact with the Liverpool centre-back, as they look to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu. With David Alaba leaving the club, the Spanish giants would love to replace him with Konate on a free transfer.

Given Eder Militao’s recent injury history, Konate’s addition will be a much-needed boost for Madrid. Meanwhile, Chelsea struggled with quite a few defensive injuries last season, and they are desperately looking for more depth. Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso, who is set to take charge at Stamford Bridge, seeks more experience at the back.

He wants someone who can be their defensive leader and organise them from the back. Konate is a perfect fit for the role. His pace and ball-playing also fit in well with Alonso’s style of football.

Both clubs are gearing up to make an offer, and given how the Liverpool project has collapsed over the last 12 months, Konate could seriously consider joining them.