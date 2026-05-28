Xabi Alonso pushing Chelsea to sign Antonio Blanco this summer

Xabi Alonso has told Chelsea to sign 25-year-old Spanish midfielder Antonio Blanco from La Liga club Deportivo Alaves this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Antonio Blanco is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the summer transfer window and have set their sights on the 25-year-old Deportivo Alaves star.

Xabi Alonso is the driving force behind Chelsea’s move for Blanco, identifying the Spaniard as the ideal candidate to facilitate a midfield rebuild. Meanwhile, a summer move for the former Real Madrid prospect will cost only €10 million, with Alaves not demanding a premium fee to part ways with him.

Antonio Blanco and his career so far

Antonio Blanco has established himself as one of the most dependable performers in La Liga since joining Deportivo Alaves from Real Madrid. The Basque outfit initially signed the 25-year-old on loan in January 2023 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window.

After Blanco’s failure to become a mainstay for Real Madrid, the move to Alaves has done wonders for his career. The Spanish midfielder has made nearly 150 appearances for Deportivo Alaves thus far while chipping in with two goals and five assists. The player’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Chelsea’s interest in Antonio Blanco makes sense. While the Blues have a stacked midfield unit, Xabi Alonso needs more quality in the middle of the park. Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo have struggled with fitness issues this season, and there are understandable question marks on their durability for a long and arduous season.

Additionally, Enzo Fernandez faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge despite Manchester City ruling out a move. Blanco positions himself as a cost-effective option, capable of bolstering midfield stability alongside Moises Caicedo and freeing the attackers to express themselves in advanced areas.

Also Read: Xabi Alonso joining Chelsea is an enormous loss to Liverpool

Meanwhile, Alaves’s asking price of €10 million makes the 25-year-old Spaniard an appealing target for Chelsea, as he can become a solution in the middle of the park without costing a significant outlay.