Manchester City rule out Enzo Fernandez move

Manchester City will not pursue a deal for 25-year-old Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, Real Madrid will have a clear run in the race to sign Enzo Fernandez in the coming months after the emergence of Manchester City’s stance. The Spanish giants are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder this summer and have set their sights on the Chelsea mainstay.

The West London club will demand more than £100 million to part ways with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in the upcoming transfer window. Meanwhile, Manchester City will prioritise signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson instead of pursuing Fernandez despite suggestions that incoming manager Enzo Maresca wants a reunion at the Etihad.

How has Enzo Fernandez fared at Chelsea so far?

Enzo Fernandez has established himself as one of the world’s best midfielders since joining Chelsea from SL Benfica in a deal worth over £100 million in January 2023. The 25-year-old rose in prominence during his spell with River Plate, and his stock skyrocketed after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While the player endured teething problems at Chelsea, he has become a mainstay in the middle of the park for the West London club in the last three years.

The Argentine international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season despite Chelsea’s struggles, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 54 outingss across all competitions. Meanwhile, Fernandez’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Real Madrid will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Will Fernandez leave Chelsea soon?

Real Madrid’s pursuit reflects the scale of the midfield void left by Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde can shore up things in the middle of the park, but lack the progression the Spanish giants require, a gap they will need to close to compete. Real Madrid’s long-standing interest in Enzo Fernandez thus makes sense.

Several candidates have thus emerged on Real Madrid’s wishlist, with Fernandez also a viable target. Recent reports have suggested that Jose Mourinho wants the Chelsea vice-captain at the Santiago Bernabeu as he prepares to return to the club. However, it is unclear if Real Madrid will break the bank and meet Chelsea’s £100 million valuation to sign the Argentine international this summer.

With Fernandez reportedly keen on moving to the Bernabeu and City out of the race, the Merengues only need to work on striking an agreement with Chelsea. As for Manchester City, with the club completely focused on signing Elliot Anderson, a deal for the Nottingham Forest midfielder should materialise soon.