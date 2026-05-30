Atletico Madrid eyeing Bosman move for Ibrahima Konate

Atletico Madrid are eager to secure a quick deal for soon-to-be free agent Ibrahima Konate following his decision to leave Liverpool.

Liverpool have been rocked by the news of Ibrahima Konate’s imminent exit from the club once his contract expires. The news has created plenty of speculation in the wider football world, as multiple clubs are now showing interest in the Frenchman, with Fichajes stating that Atletico Madrid are the latest to enter the race and remain intent on tying up a quickfire deal.

Diego Simeone is alert to the possibility of signing one of the Premier League’s most accomplished defenders in Ibrahima Konate. The Argentine tactician wants the Frenchman in his team and is ready to build his defence around the 27-year-old Liverpool contract rebel.

Konate’s departure from Liverpool seems imminent, despite reports back in April suggesting there was a loose agreement in place between the club and the player. The news of his likely exit has rocked Anfield to some extent, but it has also boosted suitors keeping close tabs on his situation.

Why should Atletico Madrid chase Ibrahima Konate?

Konate is seen as an ideal addition because of his proven strength, anticipation, and experience, while his ability to push the team up the pitch is also a huge factor. Simeone usually appreciates a solid defensive signing, and there might not be a better one than Konate on the market at the moment. The Frenchman has made 183 appearances for Liverpool since joining them in 2021, and was a cornerstone at the back for their title-winning campaign last season.

Atletico Madrid feel there is a deal to be made with the 27-year-old Liverpool contract rebel and remain eager to agree terms quickly. The path will not be easy, as there is plenty of competition in the market, with Chelsea and Real Madrid also closely monitoring the Frenchman’s situation.

What’s next for Ibrahima Konate?

As per reports coming out of Liverpool, it appears Konate and the club failed to agree on terms because of a financial gap in the offer made. With the possibility of a dramatic U-turn diminishing by the day, the French defender will assess his options going forward. There is also a chance that he may decide after the World Cup campaign with France.

Atletico Madrid are certainly a compelling club for Konate to join, but other high-profile clubs could yet enter the mix. His next destination will also depend on whether he wants to leave the Premier League, where Chelsea are reportedly linked with a move, while Real Madrid could also make a late entry despite having called off their pursuit many months ago.