Mikel Arteta pushing Arsenal to sign Nathaniel Brown

Arsenal are interested in signing 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown during the summer transfer window.

Nathaniel Brown has been linked with a move away from Eintracht Frankfurt in recent weeks, and he could prove to be a very useful addition to the Arsenal defensive unit. The North London outfit are lacking a specialist left-back right now, and he could add a new dimension to the team.

The German international is a reliable defender, and he will help out going forward as well. Brown scored four goals last season and picked up six assists as well. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and add width to the team.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Mikel Arteta is pushing the Premier League champions to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can agree on a deal with Frankfurt. The Bundesliga outfit will not want to lose a key player like him, but Arsenal can offer substantial money.

Brown could be an asset for Arsenal

The 22-year-old is a young player with great potential, and he has shown his quality in Germany. He will look to make his mark in English football now. The opportunity to join Arsenal will be hard to turn down for him. Arsenal has won the Premier League title this season, and they will look to fight for a Champions League spot next year.

The Gunners need quality players, and Brown will look to win major trophies with them. While Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie have been excellent from the left-back berth, they need a natural option for the position. Meanwhile, the youngster has also been linked with other English clubs.

However, the Gunners have the finances to get the deal done, and they have the project to convince the defender as well. Joining a club like Arsenal will not only help Brown improve as a player but also cement his place in the German national team. He would get to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies with the North London club. However, a summer deal may not materialise, as he has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich.